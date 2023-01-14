Jio 5G Service Launched In Chhattisgarh; Check List of Areas Covered Here

The CM launched the service at an event held at his official residence to mark the occasion of Makar Sankranti.
Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday launched Jio 5G service in the state. The service will be initially available in three cities – the state capital Raipur, Bhilai, and Durg. Jio is the first and only operator to start True 5G services in Chhattisgarh, an official statement said, reported news agency PTI. The CM launched the service at an event held at his official residence to mark the occasion of Makar Sankranti.
Baghel added that the launch of the 5G service is an important achievement for the state, empowering the people to immensely gain from the transformational benefits of Jio’s True 5G services.
Jio 5G Launched In Chhattisgarh: Check Areas Covered Here
Besides, the service will further give a boost to small businesses and create job opportunities for youth to create a new Chhattisgarh, he added. “The launch of 5G services will open new growth opportunities in the areas of e-governance, agriculture, energy, education, manufacturing, logistics, healthcare, folklore led localised tourism, self-help groups empowerment, IT, and the SME business,” a Jio Spokesperson was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.
