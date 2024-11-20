Home

Jio, Airtel, BSNL fake tower installation scam on the rise; TRAI issues warning Here’s what you should know

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has alerted people about a major scam being perpetrated under the pretext of installing new mobile towers . In a video shared on its official X handle, the telecom regulator warned people to be wary of fraudsters who issues advertisements, promising lakhs of rupees in advance, and other ‘benefits’, such as giving job to one person, among others, to those who agree to lease their land for installation of mobile towers of major telcos, such as Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vi, and state-run BSNL.

The warning from TRAI comes amidst increasing reports of gullible people being defrauded by scammers under the guise of installing mobile towers.

How fake mobile tower scam operators?

According to TRAI, fraudsters put advertisements in newspapers, social media, and other mediums, promising monetary benefits and other perks to those who lease their land for mobile tower installations. Once a victim lands in their trap, they are asked to share their personal documents, and deposit a hefty sum under the pretext of “tax”, and only then the mobile tower installation will begin.

To appear legitimate, these scammers even issue a fake No Objection Certificate (NOC) which they claim was “issued by TRAI and Department of Telecommunications (DoT)”. In the video, TRAI clarified that neither they, nor DoT issues any such no-objection certificate.

The telecom regulator said that it or DoT never contacts people directly for installing mobile towers, adding that the following companies are the only ones authorized for carrying out mobile tower installations in India;

Indus Towers American Tower Corporation Summit Digital Infrastructure Ascend Telecom Tower Vision

TRAI further informed that mobile tower installations are done by telecom operators or digital infrastructure providers (DIP) hired by them, never by TRAI or DoT, and the details of all such DIPs can be found on the DoT’s official website (dot.gov.in). “If someone contacts you about installing a mobile tower, you can check their legitimacy by verifying the company’s details on the DoT website.”

Notably, apart from TRAI, industry bodies such as DIPA (Digital Infrastructure Providers Association) and COAI (Cellular Operators Association of India) have also issued similar advisories.











