On Tuesday, Cricket West Indies (CWI) announced the match schedule and venues for the West Indies versus India multi-format series to be held in July and August this year.

The series will begin with two Tests, which will be part of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 cycle. The second Test match will be a historic occasion as it will mark the 100th Test match played between the two teams. The iconic match will be played from 20-24 July at Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad

Updated: 14 Jun 2023, 01:46 PM IST