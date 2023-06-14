JioCinema, FanCode to broadcast India-West Indies cricket series

New Delhi: Over-the-top streaming service JioCinema, owned by Viacom18, has announced the acquisition of digital rights to India-West Indies cricket series and will live-stream two test matches, three ODIs and five T20Is.
