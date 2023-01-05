Jitesh Sharma was called in as the replacement for Sanju Samson for the last two T20I matches against Sri Lanka.

Jitesh Sharma’s Bizarre Hit-Wicket Moment Goes Viral After Maiden India Call-Up vs Sri Lanka (Twitter/Screengrab)

New Delhi: The Vidarbha and Punjab Kings wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma received his maiden India call on the back of a brilliant Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022, where he scored 224 runs at a strike rate of 175.00 in ten matches. With Sanju Samson no longer available for selection in the second and third T20I against Sri Lanka due to a knee injury, it was a fair call to include him in the India squad, given his recent form.

However, it is not just his selection that has caught the eye of social media. An old clip of a domestic match between UP and Vidarbha in 2013 saw the Indian batter continue to bat even after getting hit-wicket as the umpires and fielder followed the ball, failing to notice the incident and the dismissal.

In the video, Jitesh can be seen going for the pull to an attempted flipper bowled by India leg-spinner Piyush Sharma but in process dislodges the bails with his foot, leaving the leg-stump bent. The fielders didn’t appeal and the umpires didn’t notice. The non-striker can be seen putting the bails and the stumps in place as the partnership carried on.

In June 2014, I received a clip on WhatsApp from a friend. Don’t ask who. It was the era before select domestic #cricket games were streamed on OTT platforms. It was cut through BCCI’s own six-camera set-up pic.twitter.com/hEDemoZMen — Amol Karhadkar (@karhacter) January 4, 2023

With Rahul Tripathi most likely to get a chance to play in the next two T20Is for India against Sri Lanka, Jitesh would like to believe that his hard work and performance in the domestic circuit did not go unnoticed. The selectors have rewarded him by including him in the India squad as Samson replacement. He will also be a back-up to Ishan Kishan, who kept wickets for India in the first T20I.



