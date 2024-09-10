NationalPolitics

J&K assembly elections 2024 : Delhi court grants bail to LS MP Engineer Rashid to campaign for polls

Rashid’s name cropped up in the case during the investigation of Kashmiri businessman Zahoor Watali, who was arrested by the NIA for allegedly funding terrorist groups and separatists in the Kashmir valley.

Jailed Kashmiri Leader Engineer Rashid To Take Oath As MP On July 5; Court Grants 2-Hour Custody Parole
Engineer Rashid was arrested by the NIA in 2019. (File Photo)

Lok Sabha MP Sheikh Abdul Rashid, aka Engineer Rashid, secured an interim bail by a Delhi court in connection with a terror funding case. The bail was granted in order to allow him to campaign for Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls.

Rashid was granted bail till October 2, 2024.

Additional Sessions Judge Chander Jit Singh granted the relief to Rashid, who had moved the court seeking interim bail to campaign in the upcoming Jammu & Kashmir assembly elections.

On July 5, the court had granted Rashid custody parole to take the oath as a member of the Lok Sabha.

Rashid has been in jail since 2019 after he was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in the 2017 terror funding case.

He is lodged in Tihar jail.

The court has reserved for tomorrow its order on his regular bail application.

The NIA had filed a charge sheet against several people, including Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik, Lashkar-e-Taiba founder Hafiz Saeed and Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin, in the case.

Malik was sentenced to life imprisonment by a trial court in 2022 after he pleaded guilty to the charges.





Source link

