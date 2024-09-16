JK Cement Celebrates 140 Years of Global Innovation and Market Leadership of JK Organisation

JK Cement Ltd. a leading building material company, one of India’s leading manufacturers of Grey Cement in India and one of the largest White Cement manufacturers in the world, celebrated 140 years of JK Organisation’s remarkable legacy at a grand event in the capital. The event honoured the group’s rich history, its significant contributions to multiple sectors of the Indian economy, and the unwavering dedication of its employees and partners.

L-R- Dr. Raghavpat Singhania, Managing Director, JK Cement, Dr. Nidhipati Singhania, Vice Chairman, JK Cement and Vice President, JK Organisation, Shri Bharat Hari Singhania – President JK Organisation, Shri. VK Saxena, Lieutenant Governor, New Delhi, Mr. Madhavkrishna Singhania, Joint MD and CEO, JK Cement

The celebration gathered dignitaries, industry leaders, employees, and key stakeholders to reflect on JK Organisations journey from its inception to its present status as a global leader. Lieutenant Governor of New Delhi, Mr. VK Saxena, who himself started his career at JK Cement, along with Mr. Rajeev Shukla, Member of Rajya Sabha, graced the occasion. Key leaders of the JK Organisation, including Dr. Nidhipati Singhania, Vice President, JK Organisation, Dr. Raghavpat Singhania, Managing Director, JK Cement, and Mr. Madhavkrishna Singhania, Joint MD and CEO, JK Cement, were present to mark this significant milestone.

CEO’s from various known business houses both Indian and Multinational companies across sectors graced the occasion.

Reflecting on the organizations journey, Dr. Nidhipati Singhania, Vice President, JK Organisation, said, “As we celebrate 140 years of JK Organisation, we are filled with immense pride and gratitude for our legacy, which is rooted in values of innovation, quality, and service to the nation. Our journey has been as much about business success as about driving positive change in the communities and industries we serve. The milestones we have achieved reflect our continuous efforts in advancing India’s infrastructure and industrial landscape.”

One of the key highlights of the evening was the recognising the long-serving employees and partners who have dedicated decades to JKCement. Their enduring loyalty underscores JK Organisation’s foundational values of trust and collaboration, which have been pivotal to the organisation’s success.

Addressing the guests at the event, Dr. Raghavpat Singhania, Managing Director, JK Cement, said, “This year along with the 140 years milestone, also marks two significant milestones for us: 50 years of grey cement business and 40 years of white cement business, affirming our leadership in the industry. Our recent expansion into coal mining underscores our commitment to vertical integration and sustainable resource management. We are dedicated to not only adapting to the evolving landscape but also driving positive change and creating lasting value for all our stakeholders and the nation.”

Emphasizing the companys commitment to innovation and progress, Mr. Madhavkrishna Singhania, Joint MD and CEO, JK Cement, said, “Our journey has been marked by resilience, adaptability, and a constant drive to exceed expectations. Were committed to leveraging cutting-edge technology and sustainable practices to not only maintain our market leadership but also to contribute significantly to Indias progress. The trust of our stakeholders and the dedication of our team members have been instrumental in our success, and they will continue to be the pillars of our future endeavors.”

The event celebrated JK Organisation’s visionary outlook, showcasing its commitment to sustainable growth, technological innovation, and its influential role in driving India’s economic advancement.

Shri. VK Saxena, Lieutenant Governor, New Delhi, who was invited as the Chief Guest said, “It’s an honour for me to be part of this landmark celebration for a company where I started my career as an Assistant Officer in Gotan, Rajasthan and worked for 11 years in different capacities with its White Cement plant. This exposure gave me insights of a corporate working, faster decision making and team work, which has helped me throughout my various stints thereafter. I wish all the best to JK Cement for all their Future endeavors in Nation Building.”

About JK Cement

JK Cement Ltd. is one of India’s leading manufacturers of Grey Cement and one of the leading White Cement manufacturers in the World. Over five decades, the Company has partnered with Indias multisectoral infrastructure needs on the strength of its product excellence, customer orientation, and technology leadership. JK Cement’s operations commenced with commercial production at its flagship grey cement unit at Nimbahera, Rajasthan in May 1975. The Company has an installed Grey Cement capacity of 24.34 MnTPA as on date, making it one of the top cement manufacturers in the Country. One of the leading manufacturers of White Cement, globally, with a total white cement and wall putty capacity of 2.45 MnTPA. JK White Cement is sold across 37 countries around the globe and the Company has a strong international presence with two subsidies, JK Cement Works Fujairah FZC and JK White Cement (Africa) Ltd.