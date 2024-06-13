Home

News

J&K Police Release Sketches Of 4 Terrorists Involved In Doda Terror Attack, Announce Rs 20 Lakh Reward For Information

On Sunday, terrorists fired at the 53-seater bus carrying pilgrims when it was on its way from the Shiv Khori temple to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra near Teryath village in the Poni belts.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday released sketches of four terrorist involved in two attacks in Doda district and put a reward of Rs. 20 lakh for their arrest. On Tuesday terrorist opened fire at a joint post of 4 rashtriya rifles and police at Chattergalla in Bhaderwah while a search party in the Gandoh area of the district was attacked on Wednesday leaving seven security forces personnel including a policeman injured.

“Jammu and Kashmir Police has prepared sketches of four terrorists who are said to be located in the Bhaderwah, Thathri, Gandoh and indulging in terror activities,” a police officer told news agency PTI.He added that Rs. 5 lakh reward has also been announced to anyone who provides information about each the terrorists.

@JmuKmrPolice District Doda RELEASES SKETCHES OF (04) TERRORISTS WHO ARE ROAMING IN UPPER REACHES OF BHADERWAH, THATHRI, GANDOH AND INVOLVED IN TERROR RELATED ACTIVITIES. J&K POLICE ANNOUNCES A CASH REWARD OF Rs 5 LACS FOR providing the INFORMATION OF EACH TERRORIST pic.twitter.com/p0JyqbcQr2 — DISTRICT POLICE DODA (@dpododa) June 12, 2024

In another X post, the police release phone numbers of officials, saying, “J&K Police appeals to the general public to provide information about the presence/movement of these terrorists on the following contact No(s). The identity of the informer will be kept secret.”

SSP Doda – 9469076014

SP Hqrs Doda- 9797649362

SP Bhaderwah – 9419105133

SP Ops Doda- 9419137999

SDPO Bhaderwah – 7006069330

DY. SP Hqrs Doda- 9419155521

SDPO Gandoh -9419204751

SHO PS Bhaderwah- 9419163516

SHO PS Thathri 9419132660

SHO PS Gandoh -9596728472

IC PP Thanalla -9906169941

PCR Doda – 7298923100, 9469365174, 9103317361

PCR Bhaderwah- 9103317363

This force is appealing to the people to report any sighting of these terrorists or their movements to the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Prior to this, police had released sketch of one of the terrorist involved in attack on a passenger bus in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday night and offered Rs. 20 lakh reward for any information about him.

On Sunday, terrorists fired at the 53-seater bus carrying pilgrims when it was on its way from the Shiv Khori temple to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra near Teryath village in the Poni belts.

The bus which was travelling from Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Delhi carrying the pilgrims fell into a deep gorge after the firing incident which claimed nine lives and left 41 passengers injured.











