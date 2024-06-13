NationalPolitics

J&K Police Release Sketches Of 4 Terrorists Involved In Doda Terror Attack, Announce Rs 20 Lakh Reward For Information

On Sunday, terrorists fired at the 53-seater bus carrying pilgrims when it was on its way from the Shiv Khori temple to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra near Teryath village in the Poni belts.

J&K Police Release Sketches Of 4 Terrorists Involved In Doda Terror Attack, Announce Rs 20 Lakh Reward For Information

In another X post, the police release phone numbers of officials, saying, “J&K Police appeals to the general public to provide information about the presence/movement of these terrorists on the following contact No(s). The identity of the informer will be kept secret.”

  • SSP Doda – 9469076014
  • SP Hqrs Doda- 9797649362
  • SP Bhaderwah – 9419105133
  • SP Ops Doda- 9419137999
  • SDPO Bhaderwah – 7006069330
  • DY. SP Hqrs Doda- 9419155521
  • SDPO Gandoh -9419204751
  • SHO PS Bhaderwah- 9419163516
  • SHO PS Thathri 9419132660
  • SHO PS Gandoh -9596728472
  • IC PP Thanalla -9906169941
  • PCR Doda – 7298923100, 9469365174, 9103317361
  • PCR Bhaderwah- 9103317363







