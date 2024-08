Jammu and Kashmir Polls: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday released a list of 44 candidates for the three-phase Assembly election in Jammu and Kashmir but deleted it soon after. However, a revised list is expected soon, NDTV reported, citing BJP sources. Notably, three major names were missing from the now-removed first list: Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina, and former Deputy Chief Ministers Nirmal Singh and Kavinder Gupta.