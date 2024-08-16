Home

Assembly Election Date Announcement LIVE: JK Votes In 3-Phases From Sept 18-Oct 3, Haryana on Oct 1, Results On Oct 4

Elections are expected to be held for the legislative assemblies of Maharashtra, Haryana and Jharkhand in 2024, with the five-year terms of these states coming to an end.

Election Commission To Announce Dates For Maharashtra, Haryana, Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Elections At 3PM Today

The Election Commission announced that the assembly elections for 90 seats in Jammu and Kashmir will be conducted in three phases on September 18, 25, and October 1. In contrast, Haryana will have a single-phase election on October 1. The results for both states will be declared on October 4. Both Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir assemblies consist of 90 seats each. Maharashtra and Jharkhand will hold their assembly elections at a later date.

The Election Commission recently inspected the preparations in Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana for the upcoming elections. However, visits to Maharashtra and Jharkhand, led by Eknath Shinde and Hemant Soren, respectively, are pending.

Jammu and Kashmir’s assembly elections are overdue, as the Supreme Court set a deadline of September 30, 2024, for conducting polls in the Union Territory. Since June 19, 2018, Jammu and Kashmir has been under Central rule following the collapse of the coalition government led by Mehbooba Mufti’s People’s Democratic Party after the BJP’s withdrawal.











