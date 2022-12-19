HomeNationalJK vs CS Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI...
JK vs CS Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI Lanka Premier League T20 3 PM IST Dec 19 2022 Mon

Here is the Lanka Premier League 2022 Series Dream11 Team Prediction for Jaffna Kings vs Colombo Stars.

JK vs CS Dream11 Team Prediction, Lanka Premier League 2022, Match 19: Captain, Vice-Captain – Jaffna Kings vs Colombo Stars, Playing 11s For Today's Match R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo 3 PM IST December 19, 2022, Monday.

TOSS – The Lanka Premier League 2022 match toss between Jaffna Kings vs Colombo Stars will take place at 2:30 PM IST.

Time – December 19, 3 PM IST

Venue-  R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

JK vs CS Dream11 Team

Keepers – Niroshan Dickwella, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batsmen – Shoaib Malik, Avishka Fernando (C), Charith Asalanka

All-rounders – Benny Howell (VC), James Fuller

Bowlers – Binura Fernando, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha.

JK vs CS Probable Playing XI

Jaffna Kings: S Malik, A Fernando, Afif Hossain, T Perera(C), JK Fuller, Dunith Wellalage, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, S Samarawickrama, M Theekshana, B Fernando, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth

Colombo Stars: C Asalanka, RS Bopara, ND Paranavithana, A Mathews(C), Benny Howell, Karim Janat, N Dickwella, D Chandimal, JF Vandersay, K Rajitha, S Lakmal.




Published Date: December 19, 2022 1:00 PM IST





