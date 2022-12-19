JK vs CS Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI Lanka Premier League T20 3 PM IST Dec 19 2022 Mon

Here is the Lanka Premier League 2022 Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and JK vs CS Dream11 Team Prediction, JK vs CS Fantasy Cricket Prediction, JK vs CS Playing 11s Lanka Premier League 2022, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Jaffna Kings vs Colombo Stars, Fantasy Playing Tips – Lanka Premier League 2022.

JK vs CS Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

JK vs CS Dream11 Team Prediction, Lanka Premier League 2022, Match 19 Fantasy Hints: Here is the Lanka Premier League 2022 Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and JK vs CS Dream11 Team Prediction, JK vs CS Fantasy Cricket Prediction, JK vs CS Playing 11s Lanka Premier League 2022, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Jaffna Kings vs Colombo Stars, Fantasy Playing Tips – Lanka Premier League 2022. JK vs CS Dream11 Team Prediction, Lanka Premier League 2022, Match 19 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Jaffna Kings vs Colombo Stars, Playing 11s For Today’s Match R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo 3 PM IST December 19, 2022, Monday.



TOSS – The Lanka Premier League 2022 match toss between Jaffna Kings vs Colombo Stars will take place at 2:30 PM IST.

Time – December 19, 3 PM IST

Venue- R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

JK vs CS Dream11 Team

Keepers – Niroshan Dickwella, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batsmen – Shoaib Malik, Avishka Fernando (C), Charith Asalanka

All-rounders – Benny Howell (VC), James Fuller

Bowlers – Binura Fernando, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha.

JK vs CS Probable Playing XI

Jaffna Kings: S Malik, A Fernando, Afif Hossain, T Perera(C), JK Fuller, Dunith Wellalage, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, S Samarawickrama, M Theekshana, B Fernando, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth

Colombo Stars: C Asalanka, RS Bopara, ND Paranavithana, A Mathews(C), Benny Howell, Karim Janat, N Dickwella, D Chandimal, JF Vandersay, K Rajitha, S Lakmal.



