JKBOSE Class 10, 11, 12 Exam Form 2023 Submission Date Extended; Apply Now at jkbose.nic.in

JKBOSE Board Exams 2023: Eligible candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of JKBOSE at jkbose.nic.in.

JKBOSE Board Exams 2023: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) has extended the dates for the submission of the online forms for the Class 10, 11, and 12 Annual (Regular) examinations 2023 till December 27, 2022. It is to be noted that the submission of the online form for the renewal registration returns of class 11, and 12 of UTs of J&K Ladakh have also been extended. Eligible candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of JKBOSE at jkbose.nic.in. As per the official notice, the submission of exam forms for classes 10, 11, and 12, with a late fee of Rs 700 in addition to the normal fee for the first count of 10 days is January 6, 2023.

JKBOSE Board Exams 2023: Check Important Dates For Jammu Division

Submission of examination forms for classes 10th/11th/12th without late fee: December 27, 2022

Submission of examination forms for classes 10th/11th/12th with late fee of Rs 700 in addition to in addition to Normal fee for 1st count of 10 days: January 06, 2023

Submission of examination forms for classes 10th/11th/12th with late fee of Rs 1800 in addition to in addition to Normal fee for 2nd count of 10 days: January 16, 2023

Submission of Renewal Registration Return for Classes 11th and 12th: January 16, 2023

JKBOSE Board Exams 2023: Check Important Dates For Kashmir Division

Submission of examination forms for classes 10th/11th/12th without late fee: December 27, 2022

Submission of examination forms for classes 10th/11th/12th with late fee of Rs 700 in addition to in addition to Normal fee for 1st count of 10 days: January 06, 2023

Submission of examination forms for classes 10th/11th/12th with late fee of Rs 1800 in addition to in addition to Normal fee for 2nd count of 10 days: January 16, 2023

Submission of Renewal Registration Return for Classes 11th and 12th: January 16, 2023

JKBOSE Board Exams 2023: How to Submit Exam Forms?

Visit the official site of JKBOSE at jkbose.nic.in.

Then click on the examination form link or renewal submission link.

Click on the student’s login link and register yourself on the portal.

Enter the details and click on submit option.

Fill up the application form. Pay the application fees.

Once done, click on submit option.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website of the Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) for the latest updates.



