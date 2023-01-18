Home

#JKSSB Trends On Twitter As JKPSI Aspirants Hold Protest Over Recruitment Irregularities

The protesting aspirants demand exams under the authorities of J&K Administration as soon as possible. The protesting aspirants demand LG intervention and demand early held of examination with transparency.

Jammu: Continuing their protests against the alleged answer key leakage, Jammu and Kashmir Police Sub-Inspector (JKPSI) aspirants today accused the J&K Service Selection Board (JKSSB) of complete failure to maintain transparency.

Scores of Aspirants JKP SI, FAA assembled at children park near Dak Bungalow Rajouri where they held protest demonstration against JKSSB and said that recruitment processes in Jammu and Kashmir has come to a standstill and is marred by irregularities.

Talking to media, a group of youth carrying placards, expressed their deep resentment over recruitment agency Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board for failing to live upto the hopes of aspirants, applying for different posts.

The protesters raised slogans like,’we want transparency’,we want justice, Youth against corruption.

The aspirants urged the Government to implement Single bench judgment for punishing corrupt JKSSB officials, investigation of leakage of answer key, framing stern law to stop paper leakage with provisions of harsh punishments for private as well as Government employees, participation of private players in public recruitments etc for ensuring transparency in recruitment process.

Talking about the scrapping of JKP SI recruitment process, another aspirant said that it wasn’t happening for the first time. “Such scams are in vogue since 2019 now”, he alleged adding “It actually is the JKPSI recruitment episode, which forced them to hit the roads.”



