Jharkhand Crisis Live: JMM Likely To Reach Out To Champai Soren Amid Speculation of BJP Switch

Champai Soren on Sunday said he experienced “bitter humiliation” as chief minister and three options are open to him, including floating a new outfit.

New Delhi: Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren is likely to switch to the Bharatiya Janata Party following his unceremonious exit from the CM’s post. While JMM MLAs and Champai’s cabinet colleagues praised him as a “pillar of the party” and expressed hope that he would stay with the organization, the party launched intense efforts to persuade Hemant’s ‘chacha’ Champai to retract his decision. “He is like a ‘chacha’ (uncle),” they said.

His comment hinting that he may quit the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) came shortly after he reached Delhi amid speculation about a potential switch to the BJP as party supremo and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren accused the saffron party of "poaching" MLAs and "dividing society".












