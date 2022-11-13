JNU PG Admission 2022 Third Merit List Declared At jnuee.jnu.ac.in; Direct Link Here

JNU PG Admission 2022 Third Merit List at jnuee.jnu.ac.in: Eligible candidates can check and download the PG second merit list by visiting the official website of the University at jnuee.jnu.ac.in.

JNU PG Admission 2022 Third Merit List at jnuee.jnu.ac.in: The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has released the JNU PG admission 2022 third merit list today, November 13, 2022. Eligible candidates can check and download the PG second merit list by visiting the official website of the University at jnuee.jnu.ac.in. To access the JNU merit list, registered candidates need to enter their application number, password and captcha code. Candidates can block their seats against the JNU PG third merit list 2022 till November 15, 2022.

JNU has released the third merit list for MA, MSC, MCA, MTech, MPH, PG Diploma in Bigdata programmes. The classes at JNU are scheduled to commence from November 28, 2022.

HOW TO DOWNLOAD JNU PG ADMISSION 2022 THIRD MERIT LIST?

Visit the official website of the University at jnuee.jnu.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Result of List 3 for PG Programs through CUET-PG 2022 are announced now. Last date for blocking the seat is 15-November-2022(11:50 PM).”

Enter the login credentials such as the application number, password, and captcha code. Now click on the login option.

Your JNU PG Admission 2022 Third Merit List will be displayed on the screen.

Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

Candidates are advised to go through the official website for the latest updates.



