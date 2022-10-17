JNU UG Merit List Likely Today at jnuee.jnu.ac.in; Know How To Check

JNU UG Merit List at jnuee.jnu.ac.in: The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) is likely to declare the first merit list for undergraduate admissions today, October 17, 2022. Eligible Candidates can check and download the JNU UG Merit list 2022 by visiting the official website at jnuee.jnu.ac.in. It is to be noted that the University has not released a specific date or time for the declaration of the result.Also Read – NEET UG 2022 State Counselling to Begin Today at mcc.nic.in. Check Schedule, Documents Required Here

As per reports, JNU released the application form for admission in UG courses through CUET on September 27, 2022, for admission in 342 undergraduate(UG) courses. The last date to submit the JNU application form 2022 was October 12. The merit list is based on the candidate’s scores in the Common University Entrance Test- Undergraduate(CUET UG) examination. Also Read – CBSE Merit Scholarship Scheme For Single Girl Child Application Begins at cbse.gov.in. Check Last Date Here

For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps to check the merit list. Also Read – CBSE, CISCE Board Exams: Know How Central Boards Performed in Class 10th, 12th, Exam Pattern Here

HOW TO DOWNLOAD JNU UG MERIT LIST 2022?

Visit the official website jnuee.jnu.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Download JNU UG MERIT LIST 2022.”

Enter the login credentials, if any.

Your JNU UG Merit List 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

According to a leading daily, a rank list will be prepared by the University based on a candidate’s categories or reservations. Candidates belonging to the special categories will receive consideration. Shortlisted Candidates must register for counselling sessions. For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.