‘Jo Ram Ko Laye Hain’ Fame Bhajan Singer Kanhaiya Mittal Likely To Join Congress Ahead Of Haryana Polls

‘Sang Bhajans For Lord Ram, Not BJP’: ‘Jo Ram Ko Laye Hain’ Fame Singer Kanhaiya Mittal Likely To Join Congress Ahead Of Haryana Polls

Expressing his desire to join the Congress, Kanhaiya Mittal who became an overnight sensation after his 'jo Ram ko laye hain' song went viral, claimed he was not perturbed the BJP's snub, asserting he wants to serve Sanatan Dharma without being a part of the saffron brigade.

Kanhaiya Mittal who sang the viral ‘Jo Ram Laye Hai’ bhajan said he will join the Congress “soon”. (File)

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Kanhaiya Mittal, a bhajan singer who shot to fame for singing the catchy ‘Jo Ram ko laye hain hum unko layenge’ bhajan in favor of the BJP during the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 campaign, has said he will join the Congress, apparently after the saffron party denied him a ticket from the Panchkula Assembly seat in the upcoming Haryana polls.

Expressing his desire to join the Congress, Mittal who became an overnight sensation after his ‘jo Ram ko laye hain’ song went viral, claimed he was not perturbed the BJP’s snub, asserting he wants to prove that one can serve Sanatan Dharma without being a part of the saffron brigade.

“Ticket is not a big deal for me, I would have gotten one if I wanted to. I am a Sanatani (follower of Sanatan Dharma), and want to bust the myth that you can only serve Sanatan by being a member of certain (political) party,” Mittal said.

Have no differences with BJP, Yogi is my ‘guru’

Asked if he is disgruntled withe BJP, Kanhaiya Mittal denied the claims, asserting that he has no disagreements with the party and reports claiming he was opting for Congress because of being denied a ticket from Panchkula are mere rumors.

“These are all rumors, I don’t have any difference with the BJP, I am friends with everyone. It (ticket) was never an issue for me,” he said.

Calling Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath his ‘guru’, the famous singer said he never sang bhajans for the BJP and neither was he an official member of the party. “The bhajans I sang about Ram do not mention BJP anywhere in them. Yogi Adityanath is my guru and will always remain so and I sang bhajans for him,” he stated.

Mittal further said he will join the Congress “soon” but did give a date.

Never asked votes for BJP

Mittal also stressed that he never asked for votes for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and merely advocated support for those who worked for the Ayodhya Ram Mandir.

“I never asked anyone to vote for the BJP, only said support those who worked for Ram Mandir. I cannot work for any particular person but will always serve Sanatan and even if I have to sacrifice myself for Sanatan, we will be. I have never been (a member) with the BJP,” Mittal said.

