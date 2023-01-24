Job Alert! Zomato Hiring 800 People Across Five Roles. Check CEO Deepinder Goyal LinkedIn Post

Home

Job Alert! Zomato Hiring 800 People Across Five Roles Amid Mass Layoffs. Check CEO Deepinder Goyal LinkedIn Post

With this recruitment drive, Zomato will be hiring 800 people across five roles, including engineers, product managers and generalists.

Zomato Careers: At a time when companies are laying off its employees, Deepinder Goyal—Zomato founder and chief executive officer took to LinkedIn and posted a slew of job vacancies at the company. The advertisement for the particular role titled ‘Chief of Staff to CEO’ said that it is a 24*7 job where the traditional employee mindset of work-life balance won’t work.

“As chief of staff to one of our CEOs (Zomato, Blinkit, Hyperpure), you will be nothing less than a force multiplier and mini-CEO for the organisation. You will drive priorities across the organisation to influence outcomes and maintain momentum,” the advertisement said.

Swiggy to Layoff 10% of Its WorkForce

Meanwhile, Swiggy which emerged as a tough competition to Zomato may layoff up to 10 per cent of its employees amid global uncertainties and recession fears. Reports claimed that upcoming layoffs at Swiggy are likely to impact verticals like product, engineering and operation at the company. Moreover, it may hit Swiggy’s quick commerce delivery service Instamart to reduce cash burn.



