Horoscope Today, January 12, Thursday: Job Worries to End For Geminis, Friends to Help Arians

Horoscope Today, January 12, Thursday: Check what the stars have got in store for you as per your zodiac sign as we get an expert to doll out a luck-enhancing tip as well.

Aries- Marriage problems will end. Elders will bless you. Friends will help. Should donate rice.

Lucky color- yellow

Taurus- The family problem will arise. Feet may hurt. Don’t invest money in business. Make donations to needy people.

Lucky color- pink

Gemini- Financial problems will end. Give time to family. Job worries will end. Donate wheat.

Lucky color- brown

Cancer- The restlessness of the mind will lessen. Respect elders. Will have a child. Donate curd rice.

Lucky color- white

Leo- Avoid disputes in married life. Support siblings. Don’t worry about business. Donate jaggery.

Lucky color- orange

Virgo- Don’t make any changes to the job. Despair will end. Make transactions thoughtfully. Donate green items.

Lucky color- green

Libra- Obey your mother. Do not get involved in arguments with family members. There will be profit in the job. Donate sugar candy.

Lucky color- white

Scorpio- Don’t let relationships get sour. There will be profit in the job. Obstacles in learning will be removed. Donate wheat.

Lucky color- red

Sagittarius- Will get happiness from father. The day will be hectic. Don’t get into any argument. Donate grains.

Lucky color- yellow

Capricorn- Disputes with friends will end. It’s better to postpone the trip. Keep your money carefully. Donate steel utensils.

Lucky color- blue

Aquarius- Apply for govt jobs. Family disputes will end. Don’t share your secret with anyone. Donate sugar candy.

Lucky color- black

Pisces- Touch your teacher’s feet. Do auspicious work in the afternoon. Relationship with father will improve. Donate yellow sweets.

Lucky color- orange



