Joe Biden Celebrates Party’s Wins, Says, ‘A Good Day for Democracy’

President Joe Biden speaks in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Washington: President Joe Biden celebrated his party’s wins in Tuesday’s high stakes midterm elections, hailing it as “a good day for democracy” and for America. Biden made the comments during a White House news conference Wednesday as votes across the nation were still being counted and control of Congress remained in the balance.

Republicans appeared to be closing in Wednesday on a narrow House majority while control of the Senate hinged on a series of tight races that could take days, if not weeks, to determine.

Though neither party had yet secured a majority in either congressional chamber, the midterms didn’t feature a strong GOP surge, uplifting for Democrats who had braced for sweeping losses.

“While the press and the pundits are predicting a giant red wave, it didn’t happen. And I know you were somewhat miffed by my my obsession, optimism. But I felt good during the whole process. I thought we were going to do fine,” Biden told reporters.

But he also acknowledged that voters are “still frustrated,” and added, “I get it.”

Biden told reporters that however the final results of the midterms play out, he’s prepared to work with his Republican colleagues in Congress.

“Regardless of what the final tally in these elections show, and there’s still some counting going on, I’m prepared to work with my Republican colleagues,” Biden said, adding, that the “American people have made clear, I think, that they expect Republicans to be prepared to work with me as well.”

But he said he sees no need to “change anything in any fundamental way,” insisting says agenda – from tackling climate change to prescription drug costs – must ‘kick in.’



