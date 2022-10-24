Monday, October 24, 2022
John Shaw, Ex-Biocon VC And Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw’s husband, Dies

Bengaluru: Former Vice Chairperson of Biocon Ltd and husband of Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw — John Shaw — on 24 October passed away. His cremation will take place at Wilson Gardens Crematorium today at 4 pm.Also Read – Nykaa’s Falguni Nayar Surpasses Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw To Become Richest Woman In India

John Shaw was a member of the board of directors since 1999 and he was a foreign promoter and on the advisory board of various Biocon group companies, according to the company website. He was also former finance and managing director of Coats Viyella Group and  former chairman of Madura Coats. Also Read – Hurun Richest Women List: Meet Kanika Tekriwal, The Youngest Self-Made Entrepreneur Who Owns 10 Private Jets | Full List

John graduated from University of Glasgow, UK with an MA (economics honours) in history and political economy, according to Mint. He also held an honorary doctorate from the university. Also Read – Work From Home Ends: These Companies Plan To Call Employees Back To Office | Full List Here





