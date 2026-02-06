CORK, Ireland, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI), a global technology leader in energy efficiency, decarbonization, thermal management and mission-critical performance, today announced that EVP and Chief Financial Officer, Marc Vandiepenbeeck, will present at the following investor conferences:
- Citi’s 2026 Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference; Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. EST.
- Barclays 43rd Annual Industrial Select Conference; Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. EST.
