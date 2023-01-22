National

Joshimath Crisis Demolition Of Buildings Continue 181 Placed In Unsafe Zone

Days after demolition work of the “unsafe” structures were halted due to snowfall in Uttarakhand’s Joshimath, it resumed on Saturday.

joshimath, uttarakhand, joshimath crisis
At least 181 buildings in Joshimath have been placed under “unsafe” zone. (Photo: ANI)

Joshimath Crisis: Days after demolition work of the “unsafe” structures were halted due to snowfall in Uttarakhand’s Joshimath, the work resumed on Saturday. At least 181 buildings in the Joshimath have been placed under “unsafe” zone. Chamoli District Magistrate (DM) Himanshu Khurana conducted an on-the-spot inspection of the land identified in the Dhak village of Joshimath in Chamoli District, affected by the land subsidence.

“So far, 863 buildings identified by the district administration where cracks have been found due to land subsidence. Out of this, 181 buildings have been placed in the unsafe zone,” Chamoli DM Khurana said.

Khurana said that reports have been received that in a few areas cracks in buildings have widened after Uttarakhand received heavy snowfall recently. Khurana said that teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and police are on alert if any tragedy arises due to heavy snowfall in Joshimath.

Regarding the condition of the relief camps in Joshimath, he said that the team is working to provide all necessary facilities to the family. “Due to heavy snowfall in Joshimath, reports have been received that in a few areas cracks in buildings have widened. Our team is working to provide all the necessary facilities like heaters, hot water, and others,” Himanshu Khurana said.




Published Date: January 22, 2023 4:33 PM IST



Updated Date: January 22, 2023 4:36 PM IST





