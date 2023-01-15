Home

Joshimath Crisis: Want To Conduct Geophysical Survey At 10 Spots, Says Disaster Management | What We Know So Far

Josimath crisis: The situation in the holy town of Uttarakhand – Joshimath – is not getting better but has gone from bad to worse. The massive cracks developed at several houses and a temple have widened to a point where it eventually collapsed. Amid this, the Disaster Management department said it wants to conduct the geophysical survey at 10 spots throughout the Joshimath to get better survey results.

“The drainage department has opened tender for drainage plan, and we will take note of where the work has reached,” Ranjit Kumar Sinha, Secretary of Disaster Management said, news agency ANI reported. “In the cabinet, it was decided that we will work towards the Toe Erosion. We were directed to get a timeline from the officials, and then start work towards shifting the people,” he added.

He said four companies have bid for the drainage contract, and the company with the required technical capabilities will be shortlisted. “Cracks do occur on the houses in hill areas. But, if huge cracks are coming up, then proper action must be taken. We have also directed the same to the authorities,” he said.

Geologist Dr Sarkar also addressed the press conference and said that they want to carry out the geophysical survey in the whole of Joshimath. “The geophysical survey has already started. The collected data will then go for interpretation. It will take some time, as soils have to dig and then sent to laboratories. We want this survey to take place at 10 spots in the whole of Joshimath so that we get better results,” Dr Sarkar was quoted as saying by ANI.

Joshimath, Uttarakhand | Environment & climate scientist team inspects Joshimath land subsidence affected area We’ll make environmental & ecological assessments & also assess water quality here. We’ve 4-5 teams working on it in different areas: Dr JC Kuniyal, Scientist pic.twitter.com/2ta1NesCw7 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 14, 2023

Joshimath, also known as Jyotirmath, is a city and a municipal board in Chamoli District in Uttarakhand. Located at the height of 6150 feet (1875 m), it is a gateway to several Himalayan mountain climbing expeditions, trekking trails, and pilgrim centres like Badrinath.

Joshimath crisis – Top developments

Sources as quoted by ANI on Saturday, claimed that several houses at Singhdhar in the Joshimath town of Uttarakhand collapsed in the midnight hours of January 2 and 3. However, no lives were lost in these incidents.

A team from Central Building Research Institute (CBRI), Roorkee on Saturday started a door-to-door survey of houses in the Joshimath town of Uttarakhand’s Chamoli and pasted “unusable” posters on houses extremely impacted by land subsidence.

The team of CBRI, Roorkee has started to check the land subsidence in Joshimath by conducting a door-to-door survey of the condition and has also installed a gauge meter at houses where severe cracks have been reported.

Uttarakhand Cabinet on Friday approved an amount of Rs 45 crore as relief for the affected families. The Cabinet also cleared a proposal to waive the electricity bill of all those affected for six months starting from November 2022, besides approving a proposal for providing employment under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) to two members of each of the affected families.

Affected people will be provided with a room or Rs 950 daily for accommodation Rs 450 shall be given for food. The cabinet also cleared a proposal to prepare a final package proposal and send the same to the union government within a week.

The cabinet had also approved the proposal for a geological survey to be conducted in the affected areas. Also, for assessing carrying capacity in hill stations in different phases.



