Joshimath Divided Into 3 Zones, Town

Land subsidence has been going on for more than a year but the problem has aggravated over the past fortnight

Joshimath: With authorities accelerating the relief and rescue efforts in Joshimath after it was declared a landslide and subsidence-hit zone, the officials on Monday informed that the town has been divided into three zones based on the magnitude of possible danger. The Centre on Sunday stressed that the immediate priority is the safety of people and asked experts to prepare short and long term plans for conservation and rehabilitation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and reviewed the situation, including the steps taken so far for the safety and rehabilitation of residents, and assured him of necessary assistance.

The administration on Monday has divided the city ‘Danger’, ‘Buffer’, and ‘Completely safe’ zones, reported news agency ANI quoting an official

R Meenakshi Sundaram, secretary to Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, said that the administration is conducting a survey to assess the danger and buffer zones.

“The zone which is totally unsafe, that has to be evacuated immediately, that has been called a danger zone. A buffer zone is a zone which is presently safe but can be endangered in the future. And the third is the completely safe zone. A survey is underway for the danger and buffer zone,” ANI quoted the official as saying.

“We are collecting the details of the number of affected families including how many are residential and commercial. Besides this, we are also collecting data of the occupation of the families. Based on this, the decision can be taken on where to shift them. I am taking a look at the possible places,” he added.

He said that the buildings which have sustained the most damage will be demolished.

“The buildings which are most damaged will be demolished under the monitoring of NIM and PWD. The administration is making preparations for it,” he said.



