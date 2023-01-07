Joshimath Sinking: CM Dhami Orders Urgent Steps To Rehabilitate Residents, NDRF Teams On Standby

Joshimath is located at a height of 6,000 feet in the Chamoli district and is said to have been established on the debris that accumulated after several landslides.

Joshimath: Cracks appear in the houses due to landslides at the Joshimath of Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Joshimath: Panic heightened among the residents of Uttarakhand’s Joshimath as cracks developed in hundreds of houses and other structures due to the soil shifting in the holy town. Big cracks have appeared in many houses of Joshimath’s Sunil Ward, Manohar Bagh Ward, and Gandhi Ward. Along with this, the residential colony of Jaypee Group located in Marwari has also come under threat. Water is seeping from the wall of some structures in Jaypee premises. Terrified and scared, many people have left their homes. At the same time, people are also being shifted to municipal buildings, gurudwaras and schools by the administration.

Why is Joshimath sinking?

Joshimath is located at a height of 6,000 feet in the Chamoli district and is said to have been established on the debris that accumulated after several landslides. Since the town is on the route to Badrinath and Hemkund Sahib, a lot of hotels and homestays have been constructed to cater to tourists.

One of the major reasons why the town is sinking is heavy construction work and deforestation that was caused by to erect of buildings in the district. This takes back to a ground survey conducted by the Mishra Committee in 1976, wherein the experts of the panel had warned not to remove boulders or carry out digging for construction purposes. The Committee’s report also warned against the relentless cutting of trees or else face consequences.

This volatile base of the town is also the reason why cracks are being noticed all across the town due to the water seeping from the ground.

10 Latest Updates on Joshimath

Chief Minister Dhami held a high-level meeting at the Secretariat on Friday to review the current situation in Joshimath. The meeting was attended by Secretary, Disaster Management; Commissioner Garhwal Mandal; and District Magistrate. In the meeting, Dhami directed the officials to set up a large temporary rehabilitation centre at a safe place with immediate effect where the people of Joshimath can be shifted. He also asked the officials to find a safe place for permanent rehabilitation at other places including Pipalkoti and Gauchar. Apart from this, the Chief Minister also gave instructions to prepare sector and zonal wise plans in Joshimath. He further directed the officials to vacate the danger zone immediately, so that no untoward incident could happen. SDRF IG Riddhim Agarwal said that the SDRF has also been deployed in the town. About 50 SDRF personnel are deployed in Joshimath as the first team. Along with this, the surrounding four posts of SDRF have been asked to remain on alert. The Chamoli district administration has stopped NTPC’s project, Helang Marwari Bypass and all other construction work going on in Joshimath till further orders. Whereas, Garhwal Divisional Commissioner Sushil Kumar, Disaster Management Secretary Ranjit Kumar Sinha and a team of expert scientists are surveying the rift-affected areas. The Chief Minister will visit Joshimath on Saturday to take stock of the situation. At the same time, former Chief Minister Harish Rawat will also be visiting the town. According to the officials, 561 houses in different areas of the town have developed cracks, including 153 in Ravigram, 127 in Gandhinagar, 71 in Manoharbagh, 52 in Singhdhar, 50 in Parsari, 29 in Upper Bazar, 27 in Suneel, 28 in Marwadi and 24 in Lower Bazar.



