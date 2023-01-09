Joshimath Sinking LIVE Updates: On Verge of Losing Our Identity Say Residents Heart-wrenching Scenes Emerge

Joshimath Crisis LIVE: Climate activist Licypriya Kangujam also shared visuals and said that since 1976, experts warned to stop developmental works in Joshimath. Check out her tweet below:-

In 1976, experts warned to stop developmental works in ecological fragile region of Joshimath, Uttarakhand. Today Joshimath is sinking. And thousands of people are now become homeless.

When humans will stop ecological destruction ? You will pay the price to your children. pic.twitter.com/JfTjMa47GH

— Licypriya Kangujam (@LicypriyaK) January 7, 2023