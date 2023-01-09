Joshimath Sinking LIVE Updates: On Verge of Losing Our Identity Say Residents Heart-wrenching Scenes Emerge
Joshimath Crisis LIVE: Climate activist Licypriya Kangujam also shared visuals and said that since 1976, experts warned to stop developmental works in Joshimath. Check out her tweet below:-
In 1976, experts warned to stop developmental works in ecological fragile region of Joshimath, Uttarakhand. Today Joshimath is sinking. And thousands of people are now become homeless.
When humans will stop ecological destruction ? You will pay the price to your children. pic.twitter.com/JfTjMa47GH
— Licypriya Kangujam (@LicypriyaK) January 7, 2023
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
PAK vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st ODI Toss Timings, 9th January 2023, 3:00 PM IST
[ad_1] Here is Pakistan vs New Zealand Dream11 Team Prediction - Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and PAK vs NZ ODI...
Woman Dances & Swings Inside Delhi Metro Coach, Viral Video Draws Flak from Netizens
[ad_1] Video of Instagram influencer swinging, dancing and playing with soft toys inside Delhi metro coach goes viral, Viral Video:...
Jallikattu 2023: Tamil Nadu
[ad_1] The bull-taming sport was earlier scheduled on January 6 and was postponed to Sunday on safety grounds. Jallikattu Season...
ICICI Bank Fraud Case: Bombay HC Grants Interim Relief To Kochhar Duo Ahead Of Son’s Wedding
[ad_1] Former ICICI Bank CEO & MD Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar have been granted bail by the...
Delhi Battles Dense Fog; Mercury Hovers Around 2°C. Check Min Temperatures Across Cities Here
[ad_1] According to the IMD, several cities across north India are likely to remain under the grip of a very...
Several Flights From Delhi Airport Delayed Due To Bad Weather. Check Complete List Here
[ad_1] As north India remains under the grip of biting cold and dense fog, flight services have been hit in...
Average Rating