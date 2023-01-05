‘Joshimath Sinking’: Over 500 Homes Develop Cracks As Uttarakhand’s Holy Town On Brink Of Collapse

Residents at Uttarkhand’s Joshimath stare at an uncertain future as several homes in the holy town developed massive cracks.

Several families have shifted out of their homes to different safe locations while many still live in their cracked homes risking their lives amid freezing cold conditions in Joshimath.

New Delhi: Joshimath, the holy town of Uttarakhand, is on the brink of collapse as almost 561 homes developed massive cracks. Photos and videos from the site showed the town at its most vulnerable state as many people are set to lose their homes they built and the dreams they dreamt. A state of dilemma and uncertainty creeped in for many residents in the Joshimath town as they stare at a major loss (their beloved homes) while fearing for their lives. Several families have shifted out of their homes to different safe locations while many still live in their cracked homes risking their lives amid freezing cold conditions.

‘Cracks at homes in Joshimath increasing every hour’

Ground reports from Joshimath suggested that the holy town’s residents are now living on a ticking time bomb with cracks at their homes “increasing every hour”. “Now the process of increasing cracks in Singhdhar and Marwadi has started. Badrinath NH near Singhdhar Jain locality and JP Company Gate in Marwadi, near the forest department check post, is continuously cracking. This crack is increasing every hour which is worrying,” Joshimath Municipal Chairman Shailendra Pawar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

#WATCH | Land subsidence and cracks in many houses continue in Uttarakhand’s Joshimath. Cracks have appeared on 561 houses in Joshimath, and water seepage continues from underground in JP Colony, Marwadi. pic.twitter.com/vo7IxIh1Xl — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 5, 2023

District Disaster Management Department has also reported cases of water seepage from underground in JP Colony, Marwadi ward of Joshimath. “Cracks are also increasing on all the main roads of Sunil Ward due to which people are facing a lot of difficulty in walking,” said Shalendar Panwar. After continued land sinking in Joshimath, District Magistrate Chamoli has posted Joint Magistrate Deepak Saini in Joshimath.

Over 560 houses in different areas of the town have developed cracks, including 153 in Ravigram, 127 in Gandhinagar, 71 in Manoharbagh, 52 in Singhdhar, 50 in Parsari, 29 in Upper Bazar, 27 in Suneel, 28 in Marwadi and 24 in Lower Bazar, District Disaster Management Officer NK Joshi said.

Panic gripped the Joshimath town as many blocked the Badrinath highway and held protests.

Uttarakhand | People block Badrinath highway in Joshimath as several houses developed deep cracks, leaving them in a panicked state. pic.twitter.com/8buevtOUfg — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 5, 2023

Why Joshimath stares at exodus

Located at a height of 6,000 feet in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district, Joshimath, on the route to Badrinath and Hemkund Sahib, falls in high-risk seismic ‘Zone-V’. Officials said a team of experts has also been set up to conduct a survey of the place that falls in the high risk seismic ‘Zone-V’.

The degree of damage to the houses differ and till now, 29 families from the most affected houses have been shifted temporarily to safer places from the town, District Disaster Management Officer NK Joshi said. said, adding that more families could be evacuated if required.

The winter season and the danger of house collapse due to landslides have now become a major concern in Joshimath. Nine wards of Joshimath town have been massively affected by landslides. The cracks in the walls and floors of the houses in the city area are getting deeper with each passing day, sounding an alarm for people. Huge cracks appeared in the houses of the area due to land subsidence which is known as the vertical sinking of land in an area.



