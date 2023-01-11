Home

Joshimath, Surrounding Areas Sink By 2.5 Inch Every Year: Study

New Delhi: Joshimath – the town of Uttarakhand – and its surrounding areas have reportedly been sinking by 2.5 inch or 6.5 cm per year, according to a study by the Indian Institute of Remote Sensing. The Dehradun-based institute conducted the study over a period of two years and used satellite data to research the area, as per a report by NDTV.

The development comes as several houses or buildings in Joshimath witnessed cracks, causing a panic among the locals. Many families in the area have been evacuated while buildings marked under an unsafe zone will be demolished from a scientific point of view under the supervision of the team of CBRI Roorkee.

A Chief Scientist of Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) team on Tuesday reached the ‘sinking zone’ of Joshimath to analyse the damages caused to buildings. DP Kanungo, Chief Scientist, CBRI said, “Due to land subsidence, there’re cracks appearing in the land due to which the foundation of buildings is quite affected. A seven-storey hotel building’s foundation has weakened and the building can’t be repaired that’s why we’re demolishing it”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and reviewed the situation, including the steps taken so far for the safety and rehabilitation of residents, and assured him of necessary assistance.

R Meenakshi Sundaram, secretary to Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, said that the administration is conducting a survey to assess the danger and buffer zones.

Joshimath has been divided into three zones – danger, buffer and completely safe. “The zone which is totally unsafe, that has to be evacuated immediately, that has been called a danger zone. A buffer zone is a zone which is presently safe but can be endangered in the future. And the third is the completely safe zone. A survey is underway for the danger and buffer zone,” ANI quoted the official as saying.



