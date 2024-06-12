Home

News

Joshimath Teshil In Chamoli Is Now Jyotirmath, Announces Uttarakhand Government

Locals believe that Adi Guru Shankaracharya visited this place in the 8th century.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

File

Joshimath Is Now Jyotirmath: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday, 12 June 2024 announced that Joshimath tehsil in Chamoli district will now be known by the new name ‘Jyotirmath’.

It is so because Jyotirmath is the ancient name of Joshimath and the Uttarakhand government’s proposal for a name change for the tehsil was approved by the Centre on Wednesday.

Locals Welcome Name Change

The residents of Joshimath have embraced the decision, as they feel that reverting the tehsil to its original name will not only highlight its ancient origins but also pay tribute to its vast cultural and historical legacy.

Last year, at an event in Chamoli district, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami made a public announcement about the government’s resolution to rename the tehsil, thereby reinstating its historical magnificence.

Demand Pending For A Long Time

The local residents had long been advocating for a name change. In response to the people’s sentiments, the Dhami government submitted a proposal to the Centre to rename the tehsil, which received approval on Wednesday.

Adi Guru Shankaracharya

It is believed by the locals that Adi Guru Shankaracharya came to this area in the 8th century. He is said to have undertaken penance beneath the Amar Kalpa tree, achieving divine enlightenment and knowledge as a result.

The location was originally known as Jyotirmath, but over time, it gained popularity under a different name, Joshimath.

Jyotirmath is located at a height of 6,150 feet (1,875 m) and is a gateway to several Himalayan mountain climbing expeditions, trekking trails, and pilgrim centres like Badrinath.











