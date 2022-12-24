Joshua Little was roped in by Gujarat Titans for INR 4.4 crores at the IPL 2023 auction and also became the first Irish cricketer to bag an deal in cash-rich league.

Joshua Little took a hattrick in T20 World Cup for Ireland. (Image: ICC/Twitter)

Dublin: Joshua Little is looking forward to work under Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya and head coach Ashish Nehra after Ireland pacer became the first Irish cricketer to bag an Indian Premier League (IPL) deal on Friday.

In the IPL 2023 auction that took place in Kochi, Little, who bagged a hattrick against New Zealand, was roped in by defending champions for a price tag of INR 4.4 crores. The left-arm pacer termed the lucrative deal as an ‘incredible opportunity’.

“I’m delighted to have been signed by the defending champions, the Gujarat Titans, and look forward to playing under Hardik Pandya within such a high quality squad,” Little said in Cricket Ireland statement.

“I am also looking forward to working with coach Ashish Nehra and would like to thank the management team at the Titans for believing in me,” he added. Little made his international debut in 2016 and has since played 22 ODIs and 53 T20Is for the Ireland.

Little was one of the four Associate players who were up for auction. Besides Little, Namibia’s Ruben Trumpelmann and David Wiese and UAE’s Karthik Meiyappan were also in the list. Wiese went to Kolkata Knight Riders while the other two didn’t get a team.

“I have loved playing international cricket for Ireland – and that will always remain my priority, but to be able to learn and play in the IPL will be an incredible opportunity and thanks to Cricket Ireland for supporting me in this,” added Little.

The 24-year-old, who had served as a net bowler for Chennai Super Kings last year, was incredible in the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. Against New Zealand, he dismissed skipper Kane Williamson, James Neesham and Mitchell Santner in the 19th over to cap a memorable hattrick. .

Little has plied his trade in several franchise leagues such as England’s The Hundred and Lanka Premier League. He was also picked up in the Pakistan Super League draft recently.



