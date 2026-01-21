Most AI scribes simply record an encounter and create a note based on a simple template. JotPsych’s new JotAudit feature instead tailors each note to the CPT code of the encounter, ensuring documentation is aligned with payer and audit requirements from the outset. Specifically:
- Notes are written based on documentation and audit guidance from payers
- Notes are automatically audited before they are signed for compliance
- Clinic owners can define how notes are reviewed and gated before submission to payers
