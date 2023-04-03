“Journey Beyond The Spectrum” – a brilliant initiative to mark World Autism Awareness Day

By: Mahiyan Chakrabarti

“Journey Beyond The Spectrum”, an event organized by Paulami Niyogi Consulting with Nabajatak Child Development Centre, on advocacy, awareness and acceptance on the World Autism Awareness Day, took place on 2nd April, 2023, in Kolkata.

The event aimed to address the crucial issues related to autism and developmental disorders, with an objective to create an awareness for a barrier free development and inclusive environment for children with neurodevelopmental disorders. Early diagnosis and treatment are the ways in which an individual with autism can receive the help that is needed. The objective of the event was to raise awareness of solutions within the families of the people affected by autism, with a hope of bringing a change in the society.

The event was graced by Dr. Anjan Bhattacharya (Neurodevelopmental Paediatrician), Dr. Tamal Laha (Senior Consultant Paediatrician), Dr. Arijit Chattopadhyay (Senior Paediatric Neurologist), Dr. Jewel Chakraborty (Paediatric Physiotherapist), Dr. Asimayan Nandi (Paediatric Neurodevelopmental Therapist), Madhumita Dasgupta (Augmentative and Alternative Communication Specialist), Prof. Suvosree Bhattacharya (Clinical Psychologist and Professor, Gokhale Memorial Girl’s College), Rubena Chatterjee (Curriculum Coordinator, Susheela Birla Girls School, Dancer and Social Worker), Dr. Dipanjana Datta (Consultant Genetic Counsellor), Ms. Upasana Mukherjee (Consultant Genetic Counsellor), Rotarian Reshma Narwani (President, Rotary Club of Kolkata), and Saubhik Saha (RJ, Presenter, Motivational Speaker), who enlightened the attendees on issues regarding autism and neurodevelopmental disorders.

The event was the brain-child of Paulami Niyogi (Life and Leadership Coach, Trainer and Director at Paulami Niyogi Consulting), who said that she had witnessed the power of Multidisciplinary Therapies, and the positive impact it can have on individuals with autism.