Joyville Shapoorji Housing Hosts an Electrifying Performance of Sukhwinder Singh Live Concert at SP Kingstown, Pune

Joyville Shapoorji Housing, an aspirational housing platform by Shapoorji Pallonji, Actis, ADB, and IFC, successfully hosted an unforgettable evening with a sensational live performance by renowned playback singer Sukhwinder Singh. The live concert was held at Joyville Hadapsar Annexe at SP Kingstown, located on the Pune-Solapur Highway. The event, which was conceptualized and curated by the International Media Entertainment Unit (IMEU), saw overwhelming participation from residents of Pune, and nearby places, music enthusiasts, and the vibrant Joyville community members.

Enthralling the audience with his iconic dance songs such as Chaiyya Chaiyya, Gallan Goodiyan, and Hud Hud Dabangg, Sukhwinder Singh took center stage and delivered a high-energy performance that set the tone for the evening – the night progressed with a mix of foot-tapping and soulful numbers, making it memorable as the audience grooved themselves to the beats.

The grand event was not just a concert but a celebration of the vibrant community spirit that Joyville nurtures. It offered an opportunity for the attendees to not only relax but to enjoy top-tier entertainment and witness the unity and joy that the community embodies.

Speaking about the concert, Mr. Sriram Mahadevan, Managing Director of Joyville Shapoorji Housing, said, “We are thrilled to have hosted an iconic performer like Sukhwinder Singh here at SP Kingstown. At Joyville, we believe in offering not just quality homes but also curating experiences that bring our residents together, fostering a sense of unity and joy. Tonight’s event is a testament to our commitment to creating memorable moments for our community.”

“Thanks to the audience for the overwhelming response, and we hope to continue delivering such engaging events for our community and the people of Pune.”

Commenting on the event, Mr. P. Rajendran, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate (SPRE), said, “At Joyville, we strive to create not only homes but thriving communities that offer our residents enriching and joyous experiences. Sukhwinder Singh’s dynamic performance tonight has left an indelible mark on everyone present, and we are proud to have hosted such a spectacular event at SP Kingstown.”

He further added, “We are committed to not only providing our residents with world-class homes but also creating vibrant communities where memorable experiences are at the forefront. Events like these are part of our vision to bring people together, fostering a sense of joy and connection. Sukhwinder Singhs performance truly embodied the spirit of Joyville, making this an unforgettable night for all attendees.”

SP Kingstown, with its expansive open spaces, beautifully landscaped surroundings, and state-of-the-art facilities, provided a perfect backdrop for the concert. These unique features added to the allure of the evening. Guests enjoyed a seamless experience, enjoying not only the music but also the amenities and ambience that Shapoorji Pallonji is known for.