Jr NTR Congratulates MM Keeravaani, Chandrabose on Naatu Naatu Nomination

NTR Jr danced his heart out in shiny suspenders in Naatu Naatu alongside Ram Charan, which became a celebratory anthem across the globe. The song was earlier honoured with a Golden Globe award for Best Original Song.
In RRR, NTR Jr portrays Komaram Bheem, an Indian revolutionary and freedom fighter in the colonial-era. The film had an unprecedented run at the global box-office.
Except for the heading, the content is attributed to IANS.
