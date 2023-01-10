National

Jr NTR Gets Trolled For Trying American Accent During RRR Interview, Fans Cringe: Why Hes Faking it…

In a video that’s now going viral on social media, Jr NTR and SS Rajamouli are seen talking about RRR and as the actor speaks, he visibly tries the American accent. That has not gone down well with the fans.

Jr NTR trolled: RRR is going places and making India proud everyday but the journey is also filled with a few goof-ups. The internet is currently cringing over a video in which actor Jr NTR is trying the American accent during an interview for the film. The actor and other members of the film’s team are in the US to campaign for RRR ahead of the Golden Globes Awards. The SS Rajamouli directorial is nominated in two categories at the popular international cinema awards – Best Original Song – Motion Picture, and Best Picture – Non-English Language.

On Monday, a new video of the film’s team from an interview in the US emerged on social media. Jr NTR, who plays the role of Komaram Bheem in RRR, is seen talking about the song ‘Naatu Naatu’ in the video. But, his accent in the video really irks the fans. One fan commented on the accent and wrote, “You all like this accent? He speaks so nicely I love listening to him, love his sense of humour but this accent is so off putting. Wish someone would tell him to speak like he does originally (sic).”

Another fan of Jr NTR wrote, “No need of this forced accent. #RRR is winning in the west because it is true to its history and culture. Not sure why Tarak felt there is a need to have this accent when he is in US (sic).”

CHECK JR NTR’S VIRAL VIDEO HERE:

Meanwhile, RRR is also rooting for the Oscars. The final nominations for the Academy Awards 2023 will be out by January 24. The film has, however, been shortlisted for nominations. Watch this space for all the latest updates on RRR! What are your thoughts on JR NTR’s accent though?




Published Date: January 10, 2023 5:13 PM IST





