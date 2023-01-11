Home

Jr NTR in a Marvel Movie: RRR Actor Responds Amid Thunderous Trend on Social Media – Watch

Jr NTR in a Marvel Movie: The RRR actor responded to the thunderous social media trend of him acting in an MCU superhero film.

Jr NTR in a Marvel Movie: Jr NTR, Ram Charan, S Rajamouli and MM Keerawani are basking high on the international success of RRR. The epic action-drama won the Best Original Song award at the 80th Golden Globes. From PM Narendra Modi to Shah Rukh Khan and other Bollywood celebs, all congratulated team RRR on their historic achievement. Ahead of Academy Awards 2023, NTR, along with Ram Charan and Rajamouli is busy promoting RRR in the US. The actor who played the revolutionary Komaram Bheem was asked by the press about his future plans. He also answered questions on whether he was interested in Hollywood projects. In an interaction with Variety, the RRR actor also revealed about his favourite MCU character.

JR NTR REVEALS HIS FAVOURITE MCU CHARACTER

NTR told Variety, “I would love to do it. I’m waiting for it to happen.” He also added that he is favourite character from Marvel is Iron Man, “He’s so relatable. He is someone like us. He does not have superpowers. He doesn’t come from a different planet. He’s not someone who has been put through a science experiment and become the Hulk.” He also revealed how he went through a rigorous 18-month training for playing Bheem in RRR. The actor said that he ate around seven meals a day and gained around 7 kg muscle for his character.

NTR is starring in Koratala Siva’s NTR30 which will have its worldwide release on April 5, 2024. There have been speculations that Janhvi Kapoor might star opposite the actor in the film.

