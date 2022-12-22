Jr NTR-Ram Charan Return to Fight Against Britishers, First Draft Ready

SS Rajamouli confirms that the work on the RRR sequel has begun and his father, writer KV Vijayendra Prasad has already written the first draft of the story. Read on.

RRR Sequel: SS Rajamouli says the sequel to his magnum opus RRR is on its way. The filmmaker spoke to an American media company and revealed that his father has written the first draft of the story and they are now ‘seriously pursuing the idea’ of making RRR 2. The first film that hit the screens earlier this year has found fantastic international recognition, and that’s the reason Rajamouli started thinking about converting RRR into a franchise.

While speaking to Variety, he confirmed that there were no initial plans of making a sequel to the film but as the love for the film grew across the border, the team got excited to think along the lines. Rajamouli added that his cousin, Golden Globe-nominated music composer MM Keeravani came up with an idea for the sequel and his father, writer KV Vijayendra Prasad started writing the story. He also said that his main heroes – Alluri Sitaram Raju (played by Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (played by Jr NTR) will return to fight the British Raj in the second part.

Rajamouli said, “When we were making it, we didn’t have an idea about (a sequel),” he said. “With the initial success of it, we discussed a little bit and threw out some good ideas, but we didn’t feel there was a great idea that was worth pursuing, so we left it at that.” He added, “Then, after the international success, when the topic came up again, my cousin — who is also a part of my core team — gave an idea which we felt like, ‘Oh my God, this is a great idea. This is the idea that is worth pursuing’.”

The director, reports Variety, said he asked his father — who narrates the story to Rajamouli and others, who then write up the first draft — to “immediately sit on it and expand the idea”. “At present, he’s seriously working on the story; he’s getting it done. But once this script is done is when we will really look into how to make it, when to make it, and how to bring it onto the screen,” Rajamouli said.

RRR is currently expecting multiple nominations in the leading categories at the Oscars 2023. The film has already bagged two nominations at the Golden Globes and five at the Critics Choice Awards. Rajamouli was also awarded the best director at the New York Film Critics Circle earlier this year. Watch this space for all the latest updates on the RRR sequel!



