Kolkata 19 January 2026: JSW Steel, the flagship business of the diversified, US$ 30 billion JSW Group, has announced the opening of its new digitally enabled “The JSW Experience Centre”. The Centre is a state-of-the-art facility designed to show case the company’s products, services and capabilities to OEM customers, MSME firms and Infrastructure developers.



The Experience Centre is a modern facility equipped with the latest technology to provide customers, partners and stakeholders with an immersive and interactive experience. The Centre features displays, videos and interactive exhibits showcasing JSW Steel’s extensive range of steel products and solutions.



At the Centre, customers will be able to see company’s commitment to innovation and sustainability. It is a significant milestone for JSW Steel as it enables demonstrating company’s capabilities, commitment to quality, innovation and sustainability, and to strengthen relationships with our customers and partners.



The JSW Experience Centre is digitally enabled empowers the stakeholders to understand the products and its implementation. The goal is to educate and inspire new and existing customers about the incredible potential of steel, and to demonstrate the important role that it plays in modern society. It will be a valuable resource for anyone with an interest in the world of steel.



The unique features of The JSW Experience Centre:



JSW Legacy Wall: The legacy wall will give customers a holistic view of JSW Steel’s progress as it has emerged as a force to reckon with in the steel industry, inspiring trust and confidence.



JSW Steel Product Wall: Using a combination of state-of-the-art technologies like Corex, DRI and Conarc, JSW Steel produces an array of specialized products – hot rolled steel, cold rolled steel, coated steel, tinplate, TMT, wire rods and special alloy steel – for its customers. These products cater to a wide range of industrial and customer applications. The product wall will give customers a rich feel of the varied JSW Steel products through vibrant interaction on LED screens facilitating smoother decision making.



JSW Digital Portal: Digitalization has transformed the way in which today’s customers interact with products and brands allowing for seamless exchanges. Embracing digitalization to nurture better customer relationships, the JSW Experience Centre will feature interactive digital kiosks allowing users to explore the JSW Steel product range and download brochures using QR codes. The JSW Experience Centre will be an intuitive space with digital touchpoints that lead to visual storytelling, designed to engage, engross and enable users to understand the solutions better which would ultimately enhance brand awareness and facilitate purchase decisions.



JSW Values: The progress that JSW Steel has made in the past decades has been guided by its values, which ensure a consistency in organisations actions as it deals with a diverse range of stakeholders – from customers to vendors, from employees to partners. This section of the wall will be a meaningful reminder of the 5-values that guide the core of JSW’s business processes.



The new JSW Experience centre of S.N.B. Trading Pvt. Ltd at Joka was inaugurated by Mr. Tarun Jha (Head of Marketing, JSW Steel), Mr. M V Krishna (Vice President, Channel Marketing, JSW Steel), Mr. D. Gopinath (Regional Manager, East Zone, JSW Steel) and Mr. Shyamal Paul (Director, S.N.B. Trading Pvt. Ltd.) on 19th Jan’2026.