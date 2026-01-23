The 5th annual Seed to Spoon Summit in Sugarcreek, Ohio, features Dr. Julian Douwes, who has successfully treated over 20,000 Lyme disease patients, offering groundbreaking insights and solutions for healthier living. SUGARCREEK, Ohio, Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — The 5th annual Seed to Spoon Summit, co-founded by John Miller of Superb Sealing Solutions LLC, will convene from June 17th to June 18th, 2026, in Walnut Creek, Ohio, offering a comprehensive experience for individuals seeking to enhance their health and well-being. This event is designed for anyone interested in taking charge of their health, exploring nutritious foods, embracing holistic living practices, and addressing critical health concerns such as Lyme Disease. An exclusive Premier Event is also scheduled for the evening of Wednesday, June 17th. Tickets for this transformative event are currently available for purchase. Secure your participation to gain valuable insights and connect with a like-minded community dedicated to improving health and lifestyle. Visit seedtospoon.life to reserve your spot today. Attendees can anticipate an enriching program featuring inspiring speakers and opportunities to acquire vital lifestyle skills. The summit provides a platform to connect with a community focused on nutritious foods and holistic living. The agenda includes:
- Groundbreaking insights on effective treatments for Lyme Disease.
- Invaluable information on evidence-based approaches to eradicate the disease.
- Actionable insights and solutions for fostering a healthier life.
