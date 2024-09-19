Home

RG Kar Rape-Murder Case: Junior doctors call off strike, to resume work from Saturday

Kolkata: In a significant development in the rape and murder case pf a trainee doctor in Kolkata, the Junior doctors of West Bengal has decided to call off strike and to get back to work from Saturday.

Junior Doctors Strike

Kolkata: In a significant development in the rape and murder case pf a trainee doctor in Kolkata, the Junior doctors of West Bengal has decided to call off strike and to get back to work from Saturday. The state capital has been rocked with massive protests ever since the alleged rape and murder of the trainee doctor and subsequent allegations of widespread corruption at government healthcare facilities and arm-twisting of students and trainee doctors, leading to demands for an action against the health secretary.

The protesting doctors said they highlighted issues of their safety inside state-run hospital premises, and details of formulation and functions of the promised task force at the meeting. The medics raised matters concerning transparency in referral systems, bed allocation to patients, recruitment of healthcare workers, and an end to the prevailing “threat culture” on campuses.

Junior doctors raise demands

Representation of students in unions, hostels and decision making bodies of hospitals, setting up of college-level task forces, and holding of college council and resident doctors’ association elections, were also raised in the meeting.

The doctors said their demands were “inextricably linked” to the concern that a gruesome crime like the one that took place at RG Kar Hospital never gets repeated.

“The government agreed that most of our demands were just and needed immediate implementation. But we were disappointed at the end of the talks when the chief secretary refused to give us a signed minutes of the meeting,” a doctor said.

An unsigned minutes of the meeting released by the Bengal government after the meeting stated that the junior doctors demanded the formation of an inquiry committee against the Principal Health Secretary for alleged misconduct over the past 4-5 years, that include fostering a health syndicate. The Chief Secretary emphasised a comprehensive inquiry into the state’s health system is needed.

