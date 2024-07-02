JustWravel Honored with Prestigious MSME Business Awards 2024

In a momentous achievement, JustWravel, Indias leading social travel community, has been honored with two prestigious awards at the MSME (Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises) Business Awards 2024. The company has been recognized as the Best Startup of the Year 2024 (Travel & Tourism) and the Enterprise of The Year 2024 (Travel & Tourism). This recognition marks a significant milestone in the companys journey and underscores its commitment to excellence and innovation in the travel sector.

Team JustWravel celebrating their double victory at the MSME Business Awards 2024 organised by Industry Live!

The awards ceremony, held on June 29, 2024, at Leela Ambience Delhi, was attended by various prominent figures from the business world. This is the fourth time that JustWravel has been honored with MSME awards for its consistent contribution to the travel industry.

The awards for Best Startup of the Year 2024 (Travel & Tourism) and Enterprise of The Year 2024 (Travel & Tourism) highlight JustWravels outstanding performance, industry leadership, and positive impact on the travel community. The companys dedication to fostering meaningful connections, promoting sustainable tourism practices, and exploring new horizons has resonated with travelers worldwide.

CEO Rohan Verma expressed his gratitude, “JustWravels success is a result of the collective effort and passion of our entire team, our valued vendors, adventurous travelers, and dedicated trip leaders. This recognition from MSME not only validates our efforts but also motivates us to continue redefining travel experiences with innovation, sustainability, and a commitment to customer satisfaction.”

JustWravel recognizes that travel has an environmental footprint and is committed to sustainable practices that ensure the destinations we explore remain pristine for future generations. By implementing sustainable practices, JustWravel strives to create a positive impact on the environment while delivering unforgettable travel experiences. They stand out in the market by transcending the traditional role of a travel agency to become a platform for fellow travelers to come together and explore the hidden gems of India.

Mr. Nishant Sharma, the Marketing Head of JustWravel, added, “This award energizes us to surpass expectations and reaffirms our commitment to responsible social travel. We aim to unite people from different parts of the country and let them experience the magic of nature. Our commitment to sustainability and quality services has propelled us to new heights.”

JustWravel is expanding in the travel industry by offering carefully curated adventures that mix excitement, culture, and caring for the environment. They aim to spark your desire to explore and create unforgettable experiences, always aiming to set new standards for exceptional travel.

For more information about JustWravel and its award-winning travel experiences, visit www.Justwravel.com.

About JustWravel

JustWravel is a social travel community reshaping the definitions of exploration with over 7 years of industry expertise. Trusted by 50,000+ satisfied customers, they prioritize memorable experiences and sustainable tourism. Their services span weekend getaways, backpacking, treks, corporate tours, customized trips, and international trips. Over the years, JustWravel has established itself as a trailblazer in the travel industry, earning numerous recognitions, including the Travelers Choice Award from TripAdvisor and certifications from the Adventure Tour Operators Association of India (ATOAI) and MSME and Startup India. The companys commitment to sustainability, community empowerment, and providing unique travel opportunities, especially for solo female travelers, has set it apart in the industry.