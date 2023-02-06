Kabbadi Player Alleges Sexual Harassment By Coach, Records Statement

An FIR under Section 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered.
New Delhi, Feb 6: A 27-year-old kabbadi player, who had alleged that she was sexually harassed and blackmailed by her coach, on Monday, recorded her statement in a Delhi court.
According to Deputy Commissioner of Police, Dwarka, M. Harsha Vardhan, the kabbadi player had given a complaint recently at Baba Haridas Nagar police station against her coach, stating she was preparing for a competition in Hirankudna near Mundka in 2012 and in March 2015, her coach had sexual relations with her without her consent.
“She further stated in the complaint that in 2018, the coach even forced her to give him a part of the wining amount. She then transferred Rs 43.5 lakh into his bank account.
“In 2021 she got married and the accused is blackmailing her, threatening to leak her private photos,” the DCP said.
An FIR under Section 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered.
“During investigation, the kabbadi player on Monday joined it and her statement under Section 164 CrPC has been recorded in the court,” the DCP added.
Published Date: February 6, 2023 6:50 PM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
Aakash Chopra Takes a Jibe at Cricket Australia 36-All Out Video, Says And the Series Score-Line?
[ad_1] Home SportsAakash Chopra Takes a Jibe at Cricket Australia’s 36-All Out Video, Says And the Series Score-Line? India are...
Kerala Woman Threatens To Bomb Bengaluru Airport After Missing Flight Boarding Time, Arrested
[ad_1] A woman was arrested after she allegedly threatened to bomb the Bengaluru International Airport during with argument with authorities...
G-20 Food Festival With 29 Countries To Begin Next Week In Delhi’s Talkatora Stadium
[ad_1] Home FoodG-20 Food Festival With 29 Countries To Begin Next Week In Delhi’s Talkatora Stadium The official further added...
Swiggy Appoints 3 Independent Directors On Board Details Here
[ad_1] Home BusinessSwiggy Appoints 3 Independent Directors On Board | Details Here Food-delivery platform Swiggy on Monday has appointed three...
82 year old Man Puts Youngsters To Shame With His Dynamic Dance Watch Viral Video
[ad_1] Home Viral82-year-old Man Puts Youngsters To Shame With His Dynamic Dance | Watch Viral Video Looking at the energy...
Tri Nation Friendly to be Held in Imphal From March 22 to 26; India to Play Myanmar, Kyrgyz Republic
[ad_1] Home SportsTri Nation Friendly to be Held in Imphal From March 22 to 26; India to Play Myanmar, Kyrgyz...
Average Rating