Kachori Served On Paper Plates Made From Chemistry Notes In Kota. Photo Goes Viral

National

A post went viral on Twitter of a photo where kachoris were served at Kota junction railway station.

New Delhi: ‘Coaching hub’ is the middle name of Kota city in Rajasthan. Unless you are living under a rock, you would know why it is called so. The city is filled with hundreds of coaching institutes where students dream to crack IIT-JEE. A post went viral on Twitter of a photo where kachoris were served at Kota junction railway station. However, there is a catch – the kachoris were served in paper plates made from chemistry notes.

Twitter user Anushka had shared a photo of the kachori served in paper plates made from chemistry notes. “Kota mai kachori bhi padhai karte hue khaani padti hai (In Kota, one has to even eat kachori while studying),” she wrote in the post.

“Kyoki kachori vala bhi IIT ka aspirant reh chuka h😬,” another user commented.

A user commented, “The only good thing about Kota was Kachori.”




Published Date: January 16, 2023 1:37 PM IST



Updated Date: January 16, 2023 1:38 PM IST





