Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii Fame Rajeeta Kochhar passed away on December 23, 2022 at the age of 70.

Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii Fame Rajeeta Kochhar Dies at 70

Rajeeta Kochhar Dies at 70: Veteran actress Rajeeta Kochhar passed away at the age of 70. The actress had suffered a brain stroke on September 2021. Rajeeta experienced breathlessness and stomach pain on December 20, 2022 and was rushed to a hospital. The veteran was placed on a ventilator before she passed away due to renal failure.

Rajeeta had also acted in Kangana Ranaut starrer historical drama, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. Apart from Kahaani Ghar Gha Kii, she was also seen in shows like Haatim and Kavach.

This is a developing story.