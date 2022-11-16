Wednesday, November 16, 2022
Kaisa Yeh Pyaar Hai? Man Kills Girlfriend After She Refuses to Leave Husband Later Ends Life on Facebook Live

Siliguri News: Hours after committing the crime, the accused Kiran Debnath jumped in front of a train. The victim has been identified as Rhea Biswas. Police recovered her mutilated body from the bathroom earlier this week.

Kaisa Yeh Pyaar Hai? Man Kills Girlfriend After She Refuses to Leave Husband, Later Ends Life on Facebook Live

Siliguri/West Bengal: Days after the Shraddha Walker murder case came to light in Delhi, a similar incident was reported from West Bengal’s Siliguri where a man allegedly killed his girlfriend and later died by suicide. Hours after committing the crime, the accused Kiran Debnath jumped in front of a train. The victim has been identified as Rhea Biswas. Police recovered her mutilated body from the bathroom earlier this week.

Police sources said that Debnath and Rhea’s relationship turned sour after the latter refused to leave her husband despite being in a relationship with him for two years.  “There were injuries and scuffle marks on the victim’s body,” India Today quoted a police source as saying.

Officers probing the case said that Debnath visited Rhea’s house on Sunday night where an argument broke out. Soon things turned ugly following which the man slashed Rhea’s throat with a knife. Later, he went live on Facebook and confessed to crime.

“I killed Rhea as she left me with no choice,” he stated in the video. After that, he walked up to New Jalpaiguri Railway Station and killed self by jumoping in front of a train.




Published Date: November 16, 2022 11:42 AM IST



Updated Date: November 16, 2022 11:49 AM IST





