DENVER

Jan. 13, 2026



Kaiser Permanente leaders celebrate the ribbon cutting for Kaiser Permanente’s new Lakewood Medical Offices.



Solar power generating nearly 1 million kWh annually, accounting for more than 50% of the building’s energy needs

All‑electric building systems

Low‑emitting materials, including carpet, to reduce indoor air pollutants

Water efficient fixtures reducing indoor water use

Native landscaping reducing outdoor water use by more than 50%

Butterfly Pavilion Native Pollinator Certification

Kaiser

Permanente

serves nearly 12.6 million members in 8 states and the District of Columbia. Care for members and patients is focused on their total health and guided by their personal

Permanente

Medical Group physicians, specialists, and team of caregivers.

