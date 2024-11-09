Kaivalyadhama to Host 11th International Conference on Yoga in Cancer Care, Uniting Global Experts to Explore Yoga’s Role in Holistic Cancer Support

As the global cancer burden rises to 30 million cases by 2040, healthcare systems face a critical challenge in providing supportive care for patients and survivors. Recent advancements in cancer treatments have increased survival rates to 68%, but standard treatments often cause debilitating side-effects. Lifestyle transformation is crucial for improving health and quality of life, and yoga has emerged as a valuable tool.

11th International Conference on Yoga in Cancer Care, Exploring Yoga’s Role in Holistic Cancer Support

Research has consistently shown yogas positive impact on cancer-related care, particularly in the psychological domain. Yoga interventions improve health-related quality of life, reduce cancer-related fatigue, anxiety, and depression, and enhance overall wellbeing.

Kaivalyadhama, a pioneer in yoga research and therapy, has collaborated with institutions like Tata ACTREC and MDTC to offer yoga-based interventions to cancer patients and survivors. Its SOHAM programme has transformed lives globally, demonstrating long-term psychological empowerment and improved quality of life.

The 11th International Conference on Yoga in Cancer Care, scheduled for December 4-7, 2024, at Kaivalyadhama, Lonavala, will bring together international experts from Harvard, Anderson Cancer Centre, De Montford University, AIIMS, Tata Memorial Centre, HCG, NIMHANS, Apollo apart from medical practitioners and other stake holders in the cancer care ecosystem to discuss the scope, evidence, and evolution of yoga in cancer care. The conference will feature a pre-conference workshop and provide a platform for knowledge exchange, promoting integrative medicine.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

“Yoga has shown tremendous potential in empowering cancer patients and survivors,” said Shri Subodh Tiwari, CEO Kaivalyadhama. “This conference aims to advance the integration of yoga into cancer care, enhancing the lives of millions affected worldwide.”

The conference will also be available online globally. For more information and registration please visit kdham.com/11th-international-conference-2024.

Founded by Swami Kuvalayananda in 1924, Kaivalyadhama is one of the oldest pioneering yoga institutes in the world. Following the principles and philosophy of Patanjali’s Ashtanga Yoga and taking pride in teaching traditional yoga in its purest form, Kaivalyadhama is the first Yoga institute to proactively conduct scientific research for demonstrating the benefits and uses of Yoga.