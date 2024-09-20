Kaivalyadhama’s Swami Kuvalayananda Yoga Puraskar: Celebrating Exceptional Contributions to Health and Wellness

In a momentous event that signifies the pursuit of excellence and the promotion of well-being, Kaivalyadhama, a renowned centre for yoga and holistic health, felicitated three outstanding individuals for their remarkable contributions to the field of health and wellness. The event took place at the grand auditorium of Kaivalyadhama on 18 September 2024, and was graced by the Hon’ble Shri Ram Nath Kovind, Former President of India and presided by Shri Suresh Prabhu, Chairman Centenary Committee & Former Union Cabinet Minister.

Hon’ble Shri Ram Nath Kovind presenting Swami Kuvalayananda Yoga Puraskar to Dr Rajiv Kumar. Also seen are Shri Suresh Prabhu, Dr V.N. Gangadhar, Dr Samprasad Vinod & Shri Subodh Tiwari

Shri Kovind has been a staunch advocate of education, women’s empowerment, and healthcare, values that resonate deeply with the work of Kaivalyadhama and its holistic approach to yoga, wellness, and scientific research. He expressed his admiration for Kaivalyadhama, acknowledging its role as a beacon of yoga over the past 100 years, fulfilling Swami Kuvalayananda Jis vision. He reflected on the universal significance of yoga, noting that it is not only an integral part of Indian culture but also humanity at large. Kovind Ji described yoga as the ultimate expression of Indias soft power and shared his joy that very soon yoga will be introduced as demonstration sport at the Asian Games.

He also emphasised that yoga is India’s valuable gift to the world, stating that those who practice it are able to deliver their best. He urged yoga institutions to preserve and promote the true essence of yoga, ensuring it continues to flourish globally.

Kaivalyadhama, a beacon of knowledge and yoga practice and wellness, has been a guiding light for individuals seeking holistic health solutions for decades. The institution has consistently strived to recognize and honour those who have dedicated their lives to advancing the realms of health, wellness, and spiritual growth. The awards ceremony was a testament to this commitment, as exceptionally worthy . Dr V.N. Gangadhar, Dr Rajiv Kumar and Dr Samprasad Vinod were bestowed upon the Kaivalyadhama’s Swami Kuvalayananda Yoga Puraskar.

Dr B.N. Gangadhar currently serves as the Chairman of the National Medical Commission (NMC). He previously led the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) as Director. Dr Gangadhars groundbreaking research on the application of yoga for mental health disorders has demonstrated the profound impact of yoga in mental health care, bridging ancient practices with modern science.

Dr Rajiv Kumar is an eminent economist and visionary leader, best known for his tenure as the Former Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog. He has held prestigious positions such as Chief Economist of CII, Director of ICRIER, and Senior Fellow at the Centre for Policy Research. During his time at NITI Aayog, Dr Kumars strategic leadership drove critical reforms in health, education, agriculture, and technology, with a focus on empowering Indias youth and promoting entrepreneurship.

Dr Samprasad Vinod is a renowned yoga master, spiritual leader, and scholar. He hails from a distinguished lineage of yoga and spirituality, continuing his father Swami Rajarshi Munis legacy. Dr Vinod has conducted numerous yoga workshops and training sessions across India and the world, sharing the transformative power of yoga with countless individuals. His teachings are rooted in classical yoga traditions, focusing on the unity of body, mind, and spirit.

Former Union Cabinet Minister, Shri Suresh Prabhu, addressing the gathering, he emphasised the significance of yoga, describing the chief guest as a true yogi. He remarked that some individuals are more important than their positions and chairs, and highlighted that economists and doctors were chosen for the award because yoga brings out the best in people. He encouraged all to embrace yoga as a tool for personal growth and unity, calling it a means to achieve greatness.

Shri. Subodh Tiwari, the CEO of Kaivalyadhama, expressed his deep admiration for Shri Ramnath Kovind and the recipients, saying, “At Kaivalyadhama, our mission has consistently been to promote the principles of holistic well-being. We take great pride in recognizing individuals who embody this philosophy in their lives. The award recipients have not only achieved excellence in their respective fields but have also made substantial contributions to the improvement of society as a whole.“

The awards ceremony served as a reminder that the pursuit of excellence and holistic well-being continues to be a collective endeavour, requiring the concerted efforts of individuals, institutions, and society as a whole.

About Kaivalyadhama

Founded by Swami Kuvalayananda in 1924, Kaivalyadhama is one of the oldest pioneering yoga institutes in the world. We follow the principles and philosophy of Patanjali’s Ashtanga Yoga and take pride in teaching traditional yoga in its purest form.

Kaivalyadhama is the first Yoga institute to proactively conduct scientific research for demonstrating the benefits and uses of Yoga. We apply this knowledge to deliver holistic well-being and to impart Yogic wisdom globally.