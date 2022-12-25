



Mumbai: Kajol and Tanisha Mukerji surprised their mother Tanuja with a newly refurbished home in Lonavala. The newly constructed bungalow took around eight months to come through. A viral video of the trio cutting the ribbon as they make a joyful entry into the house is now going viral on the internet. The mother and daughters exuded nothing but pure love and light in the video. They touched the floor out of respect as they entered the house. Kajol and Tanisha also engaged in some sisterly PDA in one of the segments of the viral video. Tanisha Mukerji dropped a loving video on her Instagram handle and captioned it, “And so we finished moms house in lonavla and showed it to her after 8 months of keeping her awayyyyy! @kajol @raw_studio24.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanishaa Mukerji (@tanishaamukerji)

The video garnered immense love and admiration from family and friends alike. Several users dropped heart emojis in the comment section. One of the users said, “May this abode continue to bring amazing memories and lots and lots of good fortune.” Several users hailed Kajol and Tanisha as daughter goals! Another user wrote, “A mother who has got 2 angels cant even imagine of more so nice kajuu and tanuu god bless .. you both are so blessed to be have such a gr8 mom..” Their fans also showered congratulatory messages in the comment section.

Kajol and Tanisha are daughters of veteran actor Tanuja and her late husband, filmmaker Shomu Mukherjee. On the work front, Kajol last appeared with Vishal Jethwa, Prakash Raj, Rajeev Khandelwal, Rahul Bose, and Ahana Kumra in Salaam Venky. Aamir Khan had a brief cameo in the film which received rave reviews ever since its release.









